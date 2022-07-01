With 30% CAGR over 5 years, this small-cap stock sets record date for split

The stock on the NSE closed at ₹1,325, up 1.45% from its previous closing of ₹1306. The stock has fallen 11.54 per cent over the past year, and on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has declined 35.70 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has fallen 35.70 per cent over the past six months, and 3.17 per cent during the past month. The stock climbed from a price of ₹337.05 to its current price of ₹1,325 over the course of the previous five years, representing a multibagger return of 293.12 per cent or a CAGR of 31.50 per cent. Considering today's closing price as a comparison, the stock is trading above the 5 and 20-day moving averages but below the 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages. The company posted its highest-ever EPS of ₹100.12 Cr for the quarter ending March 2022, and promoter shareholding for that quarter was consistent since 2019 at 40.97 per cent.

