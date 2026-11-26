Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) share price jumped over 3.15% in Thursday's trading session after gold and silver prices saw a significant rebound after falling to 14-month low.

MCX shares opened at ₹3,606 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹3,565 on Wednesday and touched an intraday high of ₹3,694.90 on 26 November.

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What's behind the rally? Gold and silver prices edged higher in early domestic trade on Thursday after stronger-than-expected US inflation data boosted expectations of a rate hike in December. On the MCX, gold futures rose 1.20% to ₹1,23,370 per 10 grams, while silver futures jumped 2.73% to ₹1,47,700 per kg at around 9:13 am.

In the international market, spot gold was largely unchanged at $3,580.87 per ounce. The yellow metal had briefly slipped below the crucial $3,500 mark on Wednesday for the first time since September 2025. US gold futures for December delivery gained 1.2% to $3,578.70 per ounce, while spot silver advanced 1% to $41.64 per ounce.

The US economy expanded at a much faster pace than previously estimated in the third quarter, while inflation accelerated further in October. The developments have strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates next month and again in early 2027.

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The US Federal Reserve last increased interest rates in September. According to a Fed survey, economic activity continued to grow at a "slight to moderate" pace across most parts of the US in recent weeks. Inflation remained elevated, while employment levels also recorded an increase.

Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver, making bullion less attractive to investors.

MCX share price returns Multibagger exchange stock has delivered positive returns despite weak market sentiments. MCX shares have have gained over 18% in a month

The stock has also outperformed significantly on a year-to-date basis, surging 67.58% so far in 2026. Its one-year returns stand at an impressive 79.09%, highlighting sustained investor interest in the counter.

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The stock's long-term performance has been even more remarkable, with MCX shares rallying 529.08% over the past three years and delivering multibagger returns of 1,005.90% over the last five years.

This article is being updated

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.