With a 1:2 ratio, this Maharatna PSU stock shall turn ex-bonus next week

Due to India's T+2 day trading pattern, the ex-date is typically specified one business day before the record date. Due to the T+2 Settlement, investors are always advised to buy shares one day before the ex-date in order to take advantage of corporate actions like bonus shares. If one purchases GAIL shares on the ex-date, he or she will not be eligible to receive the bonus share because the shares will not be credited to the demat account by the record date. According to data available on the BSE, GAIL has set the record date as September 7, 2022, and the ex-date is September 6, 2022. As a result, investors should purchase GAIL shares before September 6, 2022, in order to get bonus shares.