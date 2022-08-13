With a 1 year CAGR of 469%, this multibagger stock sets record date for dividend

With a 1 year CAGR of 469%, this multibagger stock sets record date for dividend2 min read . 10:22 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹257.40 crore, Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the logistics industry.
With a market valuation of ₹257.40 crore, Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the logistics industry. The company is a leading supplier of comprehensive domestic logistics solutions in India. The company offers a wide range of logistical services, including bond trucking and the movement of export-import containers. The organisation is an industry expert in the parcel and part-load services with more than 40 years of expertise in freight management, logistical solutions, and warehousing services.
The company said in a regulatory filing that “Your Directors are pleased to recommend a final dividend of Re. 1/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. at 10 percent of face value) for the year ended 31st March, 2022. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, 26th August, 2022, as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of members for payment of Final Dividend, if approved at the AGM."
The Company has specified August 26, 2022, as the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for dividend payment, and the dividend payment will be made prior to October 6, 2022.
The shares of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd on Friday closed at ₹245.50 apiece, down by 0.61% from the previous close. In the last 5 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 457.95% which logs in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.98% approx. In the last 1 year, the stock price has risen from ₹43.50 per share as of 18th August 2021 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 464.37% and a CAGR of 469.77% approx. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 43.99% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 22.14% and has gained 6.28% in the last 1 month. At the current market price of ₹245.50 the stock is trading higher than 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
