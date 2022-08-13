With a 1 year CAGR of 469%, this multibagger stock sets record date for dividend

The shares of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd on Friday closed at ₹245.50 apiece, down by 0.61% from the previous close. In the last 5 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 457.95% which logs in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.98% approx. In the last 1 year, the stock price has risen from ₹43.50 per share as of 18th August 2021 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 464.37% and a CAGR of 469.77% approx. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 43.99% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 22.14% and has gained 6.28% in the last 1 month. At the current market price of ₹245.50 the stock is trading higher than 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).