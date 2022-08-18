With a 5-year CAGR of 101%, multibagger stock fixes record date for dividend

On Wednesday, the company said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, the 17th day of August 2022, has approved, inter-alia, the following: Declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.20 /- (i.e. @ 10%) per Equity Share of face value of Rs.2.00/- each for the Financial Year 2022-23 in line with Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company. Fixed 29th day of August, 2022 as the Record date for Payment of 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2022- 23 as per Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015."