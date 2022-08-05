With a 5-year CAGR of 150%, this multibagger stock sets record date for dividend

With a 5-year CAGR of 150%, this multibagger stock sets record date for dividend1 min read . 05 Aug 2022
A small-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 43.98 crore that works in the packaging industry is B&A Packaging India Ltd. The company B & A Packaging India Ltd. (BAPIL) produces a variety of paper sacks and flexible laminates. The company has a plant in Balasore, Orissa, and a head office in Kolkata, West Bengal. The company's product line also includes plastic pouches, printed laminates, and multiwall sacks. The firm has a monthly capacity of 180mt of laminate and 1.5 million paper sacks. A final dividend of Rs. 1.50 per fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10 has been recommended by the board of directors of the company for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022. The dividend yield at the current market price of ₹199 is 0.75 per cent. Investors need to be aware of the record date that the firm has announced in order to evaluate the eligibility of the shareholders.
The Board of Directors of B&A Packaging India Ltd has said in a regulatory filing that “Please take note that the Company has fixed Thursday, 25th August 2022 as record date for the purpose of recognizing members who will be paid final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2022."
The shares of B & A Packaging India Ltd closed today at ₹199.00 apiece, down by 2.50% from the previous close. In the last 5 years the stock price has risen from ₹2.62 as of 25th January 2019 to the current price level of ₹199.00 as of 5 August 2022, 3:30 pm IST, which results in a multibagger return of 7,495.42% and a CAGR of 150.94% approx. The stock has dropped 9.85 per cent over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has declined 26.16 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has fallen 26.84 per cent over the past six months, and 2.57 per cent during the past month. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹355.40 on 12/01/2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹152.00 on 21/06/2022 indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 44% below the 52-week-high and 30.92% above the 52-week-low.