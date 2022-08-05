With a 5-year CAGR of 150%, this multibagger stock sets record date for dividend

The shares of B & A Packaging India Ltd closed today at ₹199.00 apiece, down by 2.50% from the previous close. In the last 5 years the stock price has risen from ₹2.62 as of 25th January 2019 to the current price level of ₹199.00 as of 5 August 2022, 3:30 pm IST, which results in a multibagger return of 7,495.42% and a CAGR of 150.94% approx. The stock has dropped 9.85 per cent over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has declined 26.16 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has fallen 26.84 per cent over the past six months, and 2.57 per cent during the past month. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹355.40 on 12/01/2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹152.00 on 21/06/2022 indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 44% below the 52-week-high and 30.92% above the 52-week-low.

