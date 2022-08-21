With a 5-year CAGR of 158%, multibagger stock shall trade ex-dividend soon2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 08:33 PM IST
A small cap firm with a market valuation of Rs. 50.13 crore that works in the packaging industry is B&A Packaging India Ltd. B&A Packaging India Limited is a manufacturer of paper sacks and flexible laminates with headquarters in Kolkata, West Bengal, and a plant in Balasore, Orissa. The company makes 1.5 million paper sacks and 180 mt of flexible laminate each month, making it one of the top manufacturers of these products in India. The firm can produce a further 75 metric tonnes of three-layer film using its blown film facility. For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, the company's board of directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 fully paid-up by the company.