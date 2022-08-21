OPEN APP
A small cap firm with a market valuation of Rs. 50.13 crore that works in the packaging industry is B&A Packaging India Ltd. B&A Packaging India Limited is a manufacturer of paper sacks and flexible laminates with headquarters in Kolkata, West Bengal, and a plant in Balasore, Orissa. The company makes 1.5 million paper sacks and 180 mt of flexible laminate each month, making it one of the top manufacturers of these products in India. The firm can produce a further 75 metric tonnes of three-layer film using its blown film facility. For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, the company's board of directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 fully paid-up by the company.

In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of dividend, the Board of Directors said in a regulatory filing that “Please take note that the Company has fixed Thursday, 25th August 2022 as record date for the purpose of recognizing members who will be paid final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2022."

The stock will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2022, in accordance with BSE data, since ex-dividend occurs one day before the record date for corporate activities. On Friday, B & A Packaging India Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 230.00 per share, up 0.79% from the previous close of Rs. 228.20. The stock price has gone up from 2.62 on January 25, 2019, to the current market price during the past five years, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 8,678.63%. This return also generates an approximate CAGR of 158.31%. So, if an investor had invested Rs. 1 lakh in B & A Packaging India shares five years ago, it would now be worth Rs. 87.78 lakhs. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 1.58% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 14.66% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 355.40 on (12/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of 152.00 on (21/06/2022) which means that at the current market price of 230, the stock is trading 35.28% below the high and 51.31% above the low.

