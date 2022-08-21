With a 5-year CAGR of 158%, multibagger stock shall trade ex-dividend soon

The stock will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2022, in accordance with BSE data, since ex-dividend occurs one day before the record date for corporate activities. On Friday, B & A Packaging India Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 230.00 per share, up 0.79% from the previous close of Rs. 228.20. The stock price has gone up from ₹2.62 on January 25, 2019, to the current market price during the past five years, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 8,678.63%. This return also generates an approximate CAGR of 158.31%. So, if an investor had invested Rs. 1 lakh in B & A Packaging India shares five years ago, it would now be worth Rs. 87.78 lakhs. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 1.58% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 14.66% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹355.40 on (12/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹152.00 on (21/06/2022) which means that at the current market price of ₹230, the stock is trading 35.28% below the high and 51.31% above the low.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}