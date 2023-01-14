With a dividend of 500% HCL Tech to turn ex-dividend next week: Buy?

Based on the impressive results of HCL Tech, the research analysts of the broking firm Sharekhan said in a note that “For Q3FY2023, HCL Tech’s revenue in constant currency was up 5% q-o-q and 13.1% y-o-y, beating our estimates of CC growth of 3.6% q-o-q, led by the services business, which grew by 15.4% y-o-y in CC terms. EBIT margin improved by 165 bps to 19.6% in Q3FY2023, beating our estimates of 18.5%. Management has revised its FY2023 growth guidance to 13.5-14.0% with services growth guidance of 16.0-16.5% as Q4FY23 is expected to be weak due to seasonality in HCL Software, while IT Services should see better growth. HCL Tech has narrowed its EBIT margin guidance to the lower side at 18-18.5% from 18-19%. Deal wins were healthy with TCV Bookings at US$2,347 million, up 10% y-o-y; ACV was up 1.9% q-o-q. The company won 17 large deals, of which seven were in Services and 10 in Software verticals. The company has also won a major deal of over $500 million for a US-headquartered Fortune 500 financial services company."