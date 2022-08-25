With a dividend of Rs. 82, this multibagger stock shall turn ex-dividend soon2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 08:07 PM IST
- Having a market worth of Rs. 8,041.86 crore, Kama Holdings Ltd. is a mid-cap firm that operates in the financial industry.
Listen to this article
Having a market worth of Rs. 8,041.86 crore, Kama Holdings Ltd. is a mid-cap firm that operates in the financial industry. Through its three completely owned subsidiaries Shri Educare Limited, KAMA Realty (Delhi) Limited, and SRF Transnational Holdings Limited, the firm has commercial interests in education, real estate, and investment. The company's Board of Directors declared an interim dividend on the paid-up equity share capital of the company at 820% at a face value of ₹10, or Rs. 82 per share, for the fiscal year 2022–2023 for which 30th August 2022 has been fixed as the record date.