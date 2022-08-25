Having a market worth of Rs. 8,041.86 crore, Kama Holdings Ltd. is a mid-cap firm that operates in the financial industry. Through its three completely owned subsidiaries Shri Educare Limited, KAMA Realty (Delhi) Limited, and SRF Transnational Holdings Limited, the firm has commercial interests in education, real estate, and investment. The company's Board of Directors declared an interim dividend on the paid-up equity share capital of the company at 820% at a face value of ₹10, or Rs. 82 per share, for the fiscal year 2022–2023 for which 30th August 2022 has been fixed as the record date.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has declared interim dividend @ 820% i.e. Rs. 82 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. Dividend would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Tuesday, the 30th August 2022 which has already been communicated to Exchanges by letter dated 17th August, 2022. The date of payment of interim equity dividend will be Tuesday, the 20th September, 2022."

As per the data available on BSE, the shares of Kama Holdings shall trade ex-dividend on 29th August 2022, since the ex-date for corporate actions falls one day before the record date.

Today's closing price for Kama Holdings Ltd shares was ₹12,430.00 per share, a drop of 0.80% from yesterday's close of ₹12,530 per share. The stock price climbed from ₹15.50 on July 19, 2002, to the level it is at now, representing an incredible multibagger return and an all-time high of 80,093.55%. The stock price climbed from ₹2,708.60 on September 1, 2017 to the current price level during the past five years, representing a multibagger return of 358.91%. The stock has gained 32.75% over the past year, and it has climbed 16.14% YTD so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 37.93% and has gained 11.76% in the last 1 month. In the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has fallen by 0.51%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹12,880.00 on (14/10/2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹8,310.00 on (07/03/2022) which indicates that at the current price level, the stock is trading 3.49% below the 52-week-high and 49.57% above the 52-week-low.