With a dividend of Rs. 82, this multibagger stock shall turn ex-dividend soon

Today's closing price for Kama Holdings Ltd shares was ₹12,430.00 per share, a drop of 0.80% from yesterday's close of ₹12,530 per share. The stock price climbed from ₹15.50 on July 19, 2002, to the level it is at now, representing an incredible multibagger return and an all-time high of 80,093.55%. The stock price climbed from ₹2,708.60 on September 1, 2017 to the current price level during the past five years, representing a multibagger return of 358.91%. The stock has gained 32.75% over the past year, and it has climbed 16.14% YTD so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 37.93% and has gained 11.76% in the last 1 month. In the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has fallen by 0.51%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹12,880.00 on (14/10/2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹8,310.00 on (07/03/2022) which indicates that at the current price level, the stock is trading 3.49% below the 52-week-high and 49.57% above the 52-week-low.