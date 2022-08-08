With a record high of 1,133%, this chemical stock sets record date for dividend

Today's closing price for Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd shares was ₹163.20 per share, up 2.97 per cent from the previous close. The stock price climbed from ₹13.23 on January 1st, 1999 to the level it is at now, representing a multibagger gain and an all-time high of 1,133.56 per cent. The stock has gained 32.04 per cent over the past five years and 37.32 per cent over the last 1 year. The stock has gained by 34.49 per cent YTD so far in 2022 and by 25.54 per cent for the past six months. The stock has gained 20.18 per cent over the last month, and it has plummeted 2.80 per cent during the past five trading days. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹198.80 on 05-April-2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹98.10 on 23-August-2021 which indicates that at the current price level the stock is trading 17.90% below the 52-week-high and 66.36% above the 52-week-low.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}