Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  With a record high of 1,133%, this chemical stock sets record date for dividend

With a record high of 1,133%, this chemical stock sets record date for dividend

Today's closing price for Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd shares was 163.20 per share, up 2.97 per cent from the previous close.
2 min read . 10:49 PM ISTVipul Das

  • With a market valuation of Rs. 6,511.12 crore, Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is a mid-cap company that operates in the fertilisers industry.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With a market valuation of Rs. 6,511.12 crore, Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is a mid-cap company that operates in the fertilisers industry. The firm is a well-known producer of Polyamide-6, often known as Nylon-6, in the nation; the current annual capacity of the two Nylon-6 facilities is 23,000 MTPA. It is the country's first firm to produce DAP, caprolactam, and melamine. Additionally, the company is the first to produce both calcium nitrate and boronated calcium nitrate. Among the top producers of fertilisers and industrial products in the country is Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

With a market valuation of Rs. 6,511.12 crore, Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is a mid-cap company that operates in the fertilisers industry. The firm is a well-known producer of Polyamide-6, often known as Nylon-6, in the nation; the current annual capacity of the two Nylon-6 facilities is 23,000 MTPA. It is the country's first firm to produce DAP, caprolactam, and melamine. Additionally, the company is the first to produce both calcium nitrate and boronated calcium nitrate. Among the top producers of fertilisers and industrial products in the country is Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

The Board of Directors of the company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday the 13th September, 2022 to Tuesday the 27th September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement for payment of dividend. Dividend upon its declaration at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid @ Rs.2.50 per equlty shares of the Company on or after 3rd October, 2022 to those members whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company on the Book Closure Date."

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The Board of Directors of the company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday the 13th September, 2022 to Tuesday the 27th September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement for payment of dividend. Dividend upon its declaration at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid @ Rs.2.50 per equlty shares of the Company on or after 3rd October, 2022 to those members whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company on the Book Closure Date."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Today's closing price for Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd shares was 163.20 per share, up 2.97 per cent from the previous close. The stock price climbed from 13.23 on January 1st, 1999 to the level it is at now, representing a multibagger gain and an all-time high of 1,133.56 per cent. The stock has gained 32.04 per cent over the past five years and 37.32 per cent over the last 1 year. The stock has gained by 34.49 per cent YTD so far in 2022 and by 25.54 per cent for the past six months. The stock has gained 20.18 per cent over the last month, and it has plummeted 2.80 per cent during the past five trading days. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 198.80 on 05-April-2022 and a 52-week-low of 98.10 on 23-August-2021 which indicates that at the current price level the stock is trading 17.90% below the 52-week-high and 66.36% above the 52-week-low.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.