With a yield of 2.05%, this sugar stock fixes record date for dividend

In the sugar industry, Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 444 crore. The company belongs to the K.K. Birla Group of Sugar Companies. The company operates three sugar mills with a total crushing capacity of 17,500 TCD at New Swadeshi Sugar Mills in Narkatiaganj (District West Champaran, Bihar), Bharat Sugar Mills in District Sidhwalia, Bihar, and Hasanpur Sugar Mills in Hasanpur (District Samastipur, Bihar). The company also has one distillery at Narkataiganj with a total capacity of 60 KLPD and a cogeneration plant that produces 38 MW power. Magadh Sugar & Energy has announced a 65.00 per cent equity dividend with a face value of ₹10, or ₹6.5 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2022. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹316 is 2.05 per cent. For the purpose of dividend, the company has fixed record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders.

