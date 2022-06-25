With a yield of 2.74% this stock fixes record date for dividend

Goa Carbons Ltd., a small-cap company with a 333 Cr market cap, operates in the petrochemical industry. Goa Carbon has announced a 100.00 per cent equity dividend, or ₹10 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022.
Goa Carbons Ltd., a small-cap company with a 333 Cr market cap, operates in the petrochemical industry. Calcined petroleum coke is manufactured and marketed by Goa Carbon Limited, a public limited corporation. The company supplies titanium dioxide and graphite electrode manufacturers, aluminium smelters, and other consumers in the chemical and metallurgical sectors. Goa Carbon has announced a 100.00 per cent equity dividend, or ₹10 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022. This generates a dividend yield of 2.74 per cent at the current share price of ₹364. The corporation has introduced a record date for shareholders for dividend purposes.
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “The 54th Annual General Meeting (54th AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, 28th July 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (1ST) through electronic mode. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 22nd July 2022 to Thursday, 28th July 2022 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of 54th AGM of the Company and in order to determine the Members entitled to receive the Final Dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March 2022." For the payment of dividend, the company has fixed Thursday, 21st July 2022 as the cut-off date or record date.
The stock gained 2.42 per cent from the previous closing of ₹355.40 to close at a market price of ₹364 on the NSE on Friday. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen 6.32 per cent so far in 2022 and 9.10 per cent respectively during the last year. The shares of Goa Carbon reached a 52-week high on April 22, 2022, at Rs. 614.85, and a 52-week low on December 20, 2021, at Rs. 303.50. This means that at the current price, the stock is trading 40.79 per cent below its 52-week high and 19.93 per cent above its 52-week low. The stock is trading above the 5-day moving averages but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, according to the current level.