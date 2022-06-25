With a yield of 2.74% this stock fixes record date for dividend

The stock gained 2.42 per cent from the previous closing of ₹355.40 to close at a market price of ₹364 on the NSE on Friday. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen 6.32 per cent so far in 2022 and 9.10 per cent respectively during the last year. The shares of Goa Carbon reached a 52-week high on April 22, 2022, at Rs. 614.85, and a 52-week low on December 20, 2021, at Rs. 303.50. This means that at the current price, the stock is trading 40.79 per cent below its 52-week high and 19.93 per cent above its 52-week low. The stock is trading above the 5-day moving averages but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, according to the current level.

