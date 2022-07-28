With a yield of 3.45%, this industrial stock fixes record date for 100% dividend2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 09:23 PM IST
- Construction-related NCC Ltd is a small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹3,591.60 crore.
The two groups of companies that are part of NCC Ltd. are NCC Urban and NCC Infra. The company is involved in developing significant infrastructure projects for the nation. NCC has announced an equity dividend of 100.00% at a face value of ₹2 or ₹2 per share for the fiscal year ending March 2022. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹57.90 is 3.45 per cent. The company's Board of Directors has announced the record date for the purpose of dividend to determine the eligibility of the shareholders.