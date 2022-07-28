With a yield of 3.45%, this industrial stock fixes record date for 100% dividend

The company said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors at the meeting has recommended Dividend of Rs.2/- (100%) per share on the Equity Share of face value of Rs.2/- each, for the Financial Year 2021-22, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. ln pursuance of the Regulation 42 of the SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201'5, we hereby inform you that the Company has fixed August 12, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who are eligible for the Equity Dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 11, 2022, subject to approval of the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting."