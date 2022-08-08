With all-time high of 1,063%, this FMCG stock sets record date for 200% dividend

With a market worth of ₹2,933.20 crore, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is a mid-cap company that operates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.
With a market worth of ₹2,933.20 crore, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is a mid-cap company that operates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. The largest agricultural enterprise in India today is Kaveri Seeds, which specialises in hybrid seeds for major Indian crops. The corporation has set a record date that shareholders need to be aware of in order to receive the interim dividend at the rate of Rs. 4 per equity share (200 per cent). The dividend yield climbs to 0.82 per cent at the current market price of ₹482.90.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Further to our letter dated 8th August 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the Revised Notice for Record Date is fixed on 26th August 2022 for payment of Interim Dividend @ Rs.4/- per equity share (200%) on the equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2022-23."
The shares of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd closed today at ₹482.90, up by 0.70% from the previous close of ₹479.55. On the NSE, 5,87,468 shares were traded today, amounting to a traded value of ₹2,870.84 lacs. The stock price has risen from ₹41.52 as of 5th October 2007 to the current price level which indicates a multibagger return and an all-time high of 1,063.05%. In the last 5 years, the stock has fallen 7.86% and in the last 1 year, it has fallen 32.24%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 15.73% so far in 2022. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹734.00 on 06-August-2021 and a 52-week-low of ₹467.25 on 07-March-2022, which means that at the current price level of ₹482.90 the stock is trading 34.20% below the 52-week-high and 3.34% above the 52-week-low. At the current price level of ₹482.90 the stock is trading higher than 5 days, 10 days EMA but lower than 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
