With all-time high of 1,063%, this FMCG stock sets record date for 200% dividend

The shares of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd closed today at ₹482.90, up by 0.70% from the previous close of ₹479.55. On the NSE, 5,87,468 shares were traded today, amounting to a traded value of ₹2,870.84 lacs. The stock price has risen from ₹41.52 as of 5th October 2007 to the current price level which indicates a multibagger return and an all-time high of 1,063.05%. In the last 5 years, the stock has fallen 7.86% and in the last 1 year, it has fallen 32.24%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 15.73% so far in 2022. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹734.00 on 06-August-2021 and a 52-week-low of ₹467.25 on 07-March-2022, which means that at the current price level of ₹482.90 the stock is trading 34.20% below the 52-week-high and 3.34% above the 52-week-low. At the current price level of ₹482.90 the stock is trading higher than 5 days, 10 days EMA but lower than 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}