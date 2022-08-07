With an all-time gain of 6,542%, this stock fixes record date for final dividend

With a market worth of Rs. 5,889.15 crore, CCL Products India Ltd. is a mid-cap company that operates in the tea and coffee industry. The company's global customer base in more than 90 countries and solid infrastructure make up its market position. The company has grown over the last three decades into the largest instant coffee exporter and private label maker worldwide. Instant coffee, Roast & Ground coffee, Premix coffee, and Flavored Coffee are just a few of the company's numerous products. The Board of Directors has declared the record date for the purpose of paying the final dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share with a nominal value of Rs. 2 to the Company's shareholders for the fiscal year 2021–2022.

