With an all-time gain of 6,542%, this stock fixes record date for final dividend

With an all-time gain of 6,542%, this stock fixes record date for final dividend1 min read . 07 Aug 2022
- With a market worth of Rs. 5,889.15 crore, CCL Products India Ltd. is a mid-cap company that operates in the tea and coffee industry
With a market worth of Rs. 5,889.15 crore, CCL Products India Ltd. is a mid-cap company that operates in the tea and coffee industry. The company's global customer base in more than 90 countries and solid infrastructure make up its market position. The company has grown over the last three decades into the largest instant coffee exporter and private label maker worldwide. Instant coffee, Roast & Ground coffee, Premix coffee, and Flavored Coffee are just a few of the company's numerous products. The Board of Directors has declared the record date for the purpose of paying the final dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share with a nominal value of Rs. 2 to the Company's shareholders for the fiscal year 2021–2022.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures) Requirements, 2015 the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 05th August, 2022 fixed 26th August, 2022 as record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of nominal value of Rs.2/- each to the members of the Company for the financial year 2021-22 as recommended by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26th May, 2022."
CCL Products (India) Limited's shares closed at ₹444.35 per share on Friday, up 1.38 per cent from the previous close of ₹438.30. The stock has gained 6.30 per cent over the past year, and it has climbed 4.23 per cent YTD so far in 2022. The stock has dropped 5.45% over the past six months but has gained 10.15% during the past month. On Friday, 1,38,442 shares were traded on the NSE for a value of ₹609,19 lacs, and the last 20-day average trade volume is 5,889 shares.
On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹514.95 on 02-February-2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹310.00 on 26-November-21 which means that at the current price level of ₹444.35 the stock is trading 13.71% below the 52-week-high and 43.33% above the 52-week-low. The shares of CCL Products (India) Limited have risen from ₹6.69 as of 11th June 2004 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger gain and an all-time high of 6,542.00%.