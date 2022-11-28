Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  With an all-time high of 19,936%, mid-cap stock declares dividend for FY-23

With an all-time high of 19,936%, mid-cap stock declares dividend for FY-23

1 min read . 06:07 PM ISTVipul Das
The shares of Can Fin Homes Ltd closed today at 547.00 apiece, up by 0.42 from the previous close of 544.70.

  • With a market valuation of 7,276.21 Cr, Can Fin Homes Ltd. is a mid-size business that operates in the financial services industry.

With a market valuation of 7,276.21 Cr, Can Fin Homes Ltd. is a mid-size business that operates in the financial services industry. One of the leading companies in the nation today in the housing finance industry is Can Fin Homes Ltd. The company has successfully operated in the home finance industry for 34 years and has a well-known record of paying dividends continually since its founding in 1987. The company has declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 28, 2022, Monday, had inter-alia considered and declared an ‘Interim Dividend’ of ‘Rs.1.50 per equity share’ of face value Rs.2/- each for the financial year 2022-23. This information is submitted pursuant to Regulations 30 and 43 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, ‘December 09, 2022, Friday,’ has been fixed by the Board as the 'Record Date' to determine the list of eligible members for the payment of Interim Dividend. This information is submitted pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The aforesaid Interim Dividend shall be credited by December 26, 2022, Monday."

The company's loan book reached Rs. 28822.91 Cr (+22%) with a clientele base of 2.21 lakh in Q2FY23 and NII stood at Rs.251.17 Cr, PBT at Rs. 202.85 Cr and PAT at Rs. 141.71 Cr. The company reported a NIM of 3.55% and a RoAA of 2.07% in Q2. The RoE reached 16.82% and EPS to 10.64 in the quarter ended September 2022 whereas Gross NPA reached 0.62% & Net NPA at 0.35%. 74% of the outstanding loan book as of September 22 belongs to the salaried and professional sectors. The loan book is composed of 90% housing and 10% NHL.

The company's loan book reached Rs. 28822.91 Cr (+22%) with a clientele base of 2.21 lakh in Q2FY23 and NII stood at Rs.251.17 Cr, PBT at Rs. 202.85 Cr and PAT at Rs. 141.71 Cr. The company reported a NIM of 3.55% and a RoAA of 2.07% in Q2. The RoE reached 16.82% and EPS to 10.64 in the quarter ended September 2022 whereas Gross NPA reached 0.62% & Net NPA at 0.35%. 74% of the outstanding loan book as of September 22 belongs to the salaried and professional sectors. The loan book is composed of 90% housing and 10% NHL.

The shares of Can Fin Homes Ltd closed today at 547.00 apiece, up by 0.42 from the previous close of 544.70. The stock recorded a total volume of 985,840 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 679,886 shares. The stock price has risen from 2.73 as of 1st January 1999 to the current market price, resulting in an all-time high of 19,936.63%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 4.70% so far in 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
