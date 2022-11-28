With an all-time high of 19,936%, mid-cap stock declares dividend for FY-23

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 28, 2022, Monday, had inter-alia considered and declared an ‘Interim Dividend’ of ‘Rs.1.50 per equity share’ of face value Rs.2/- each for the financial year 2022-23. This information is submitted pursuant to Regulations 30 and 43 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, ‘December 09, 2022, Friday,’ has been fixed by the Board as the 'Record Date' to determine the list of eligible members for the payment of Interim Dividend. This information is submitted pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The aforesaid Interim Dividend shall be credited by December 26, 2022, Monday."