With an all-time high of 2,956%, this stock fixes record date for dividend
Surya Roshni Ltd is an industrial-focused small cap company with a market cap of ₹2,063.19 crore. One of India's major manufacturers of steel pipes and lighting, the corporation. In India and around the world, Surya is one of the most renowned and trusted brands for PVC pipes, lighting, and consumer durables (FMEG). For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the Board recommended a dividend of Rs. 4.00 per equity share (or 40% on the paid–up equity share capital), for which the record date has been made public.