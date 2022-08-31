With an all-time high of 34,064%, this stock fixes record date for 300% dividend

The shares of Kajaria Ceramics Limited closed today on the NSE at ₹1,161.60 apiece, down by 0.35% from the previous close of ₹1,165.65. The stock price has risen from ₹3.40 as of 1st January 1999 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 34,064.71% in the last 23 years. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained 63.89% and in the last 1 year, the stock has gained 0.19%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 11.69% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,374.90 on (10-January-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹885.30 on (09-March-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 15.51% below the high and 31.20% above the low.