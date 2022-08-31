With an all-time high of 34,064%, this stock fixes record date for 300% dividend

With an all-time high of 34,064%, this stock fixes record date for 300% dividend2 min read . 07:56 PM IST
With a market worth of ₹18,533.08 crore, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is a mid-size company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The largest producer of ceramic and vitrified tiles in India is Kajaria. The firm has an 82.80 mn yearly aggregate capacity. sq. metres, spread among eight plants: three in Gujarat, two in Vijayawada and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Gailpur and Malootana in Rajasthan, Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh, and three in Gailpur. For the purpose of a 300% dividend at face value of ₹1 or ₹3 per share dividend, the Board of the company has announced the record date.
The company said today in a regulatory filing that “The final dividend on equity shares @ Rs. 3 per equity share of Re.1 each, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the AGM, will be paid on or before Saturday, October 22, 2022 to those members whose names appear as: (a) Beneficial Owners as at the end of business hours on Friday, September 16, 2022 in the list of Beneficial Owners to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, in respect of shares held in electronic form; and (b) Members in the Register of Members of the Company after giving effect to valid share transfers in physical form lodged with the Company on or before Friday, September 16, 2022.
“In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 including rules made thereunder, the Register of Members/Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, September 17, 2022 to Friday, September 23, 2022 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of the AGM and determining eligibility of members for final dividend, subject to approval of members at the AGM," said the Board of Directors.
The shares of Kajaria Ceramics Limited closed today on the NSE at ₹1,161.60 apiece, down by 0.35% from the previous close of ₹1,165.65. The stock price has risen from ₹3.40 as of 1st January 1999 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 34,064.71% in the last 23 years. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained 63.89% and in the last 1 year, the stock has gained 0.19%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 11.69% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,374.90 on (10-January-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹885.30 on (09-March-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 15.51% below the high and 31.20% above the low.
