With an all-time high of 35,609%, this stock sets record date for 175% dividend

Astral Ltd.'s shares ended trading on Friday at ₹1,989.00 per share, up 1.31 per cent from the previous close. The stock price soared from 5.57 as of 23rd March 2007 to the current price level of ₹1,989.00 as of 5 August 2022, 3:30 pm IST, resulting in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 35,609.16 per cent. The stock price rose during the past five years from ₹385.14 on August 11, 2017, to the current price level, delivering a multibagger return of 416.44 per cent. The stock has dropped 7.50 per cent over the past year, and it is down 14.71 per cent YTD so far in 2022. The stock dropped 5.73 per cent during the previous six months, but it gained 16.95 per cent over the previous month.

