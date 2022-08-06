With an all-time high of 35,609%, this stock sets record date for 175% dividend

With an all-time high of 35,609%, this stock sets record date for 175% dividend1 min read . 06 Aug 2022
- With a market valuation of Rs. 40,076.74 crore, Astral Ltd. is a large-cap firm in the plastics industry.
With a market valuation of Rs. 40,076.74 crore, Astral Ltd. is a large-cap firm in the plastics industry. The leading CPVC pipe and fitting manufacturer in India is Astral Ltd, which offers a variety of pipes including PVC and CPVC pipes.
With a market valuation of Rs. 40,076.74 crore, Astral Ltd. is a large-cap firm in the plastics industry. The leading CPVC pipe and fitting manufacturer in India is Astral Ltd, which offers a variety of pipes including PVC and CPVC pipes.
Today the company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Monday, 22nd August, 2022 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company to receive Final Dividend of Rs. 1.75/- (@ 175%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-22. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, shall be paid on or after 5th September, 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable."
Today the company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Monday, 22nd August, 2022 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company to receive Final Dividend of Rs. 1.75/- (@ 175%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-22. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, shall be paid on or after 5th September, 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable."
Astral Ltd.'s shares ended trading on Friday at ₹1,989.00 per share, up 1.31 per cent from the previous close. The stock price soared from 5.57 as of 23rd March 2007 to the current price level of ₹1,989.00 as of 5 August 2022, 3:30 pm IST, resulting in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 35,609.16 per cent. The stock price rose during the past five years from ₹385.14 on August 11, 2017, to the current price level, delivering a multibagger return of 416.44 per cent. The stock has dropped 7.50 per cent over the past year, and it is down 14.71 per cent YTD so far in 2022. The stock dropped 5.73 per cent during the previous six months, but it gained 16.95 per cent over the previous month.
At the current price, the stock is trading 21.22 per cent below its 52-week high and 25.76 per cent above its 52-week low on the NSE, where it reached a 52-week high of ₹2,524.95 on January 17, 2022, and a 52-week low of ₹1,581.55 on June 20, 2022.