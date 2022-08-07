With an all-time high of 7,858%, multibagger stock sets record date for dividend

On Friday, the stock opened with a market price of ₹527 and closed by hitting its upper circuit limit of ₹552.35 with an upside gap of 10.00%. 27,844 shares were traded in total, which was more than the 20-day average of 6,312 shares. The shares of ASM Technologies Ltd have risen from ₹6.94 as of 14th July 1995 to the current price level of ₹552.35 as of 5 August, 3:30 pm IST, which results in an all-time high and multibagger return of 7,858.93%. The stock has grown in value over the past five years from ₹47.76 on August 11, 2017, to the current price level, representing a multibagger return of 1,056.51 per cent. In the last 1 year, the stock has given a multibagger return of 121.82% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 24.93% so far in 2022.

