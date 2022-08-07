With an all-time high of 7,858%, multibagger stock sets record date for dividend

With an all-time high of 7,858%, multibagger stock sets record date for dividend1 min read . 07 Aug 2022
- With a market valuation of ₹42.71 Cr, ASM Technologies Ltd. is a small-cap company that works in the software IT industry.
With a market valuation of ₹42.71 Cr, ASM Technologies Ltd. is a small-cap company that works in the software IT industry. In addition to the USA, Singapore, the UK, Canada, Mexico, and Japan, the firm has a presence in India. The company offers top-notch consulting and product development services in the fields of engineering services and product R&D, and it has productive Offshore Development & Support Centers in India and other countries for its international customers. The Board has declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2022-2023 of Rs. 1.00 per equity share of Rs. 10 each. The Board of Directors of the firm has set a record date to determine the shareholders' eligibility for the purpose of this.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board has declared an Interim dividend of Rs.1.00/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the year 2022-2023. Dividend will be paid on or before 5th of September, 2022. In view of the Interim dividend declared for the year 2022-2023, Wednesday, 17th of August, 2022 has been fixed as the record date."
On Friday, the stock opened with a market price of ₹527 and closed by hitting its upper circuit limit of ₹552.35 with an upside gap of 10.00%. 27,844 shares were traded in total, which was more than the 20-day average of 6,312 shares. The shares of ASM Technologies Ltd have risen from ₹6.94 as of 14th July 1995 to the current price level of ₹552.35 as of 5 August, 3:30 pm IST, which results in an all-time high and multibagger return of 7,858.93%. The stock has grown in value over the past five years from ₹47.76 on August 11, 2017, to the current price level, representing a multibagger return of 1,056.51 per cent. In the last 1 year, the stock has given a multibagger return of 121.82% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 24.93% so far in 2022.