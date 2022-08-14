Premco Global Ltd., is a small-cap company with a market worth Rs. 146.32 Cr that operates in the textiles industry. For usage in a variety of industries, Premco manufactures woven and knit elastic and non-elastic narrow fabric, tape, and webbing. The company specialises in producing jacquard elastic tapes for use in the making of undergarments. The Company's Board of Directors has disclosed the record date for the payment of the first interim dividend of Rs. 2 per share of Rs. 10 each (20%) for the fiscal year 2022–2023.

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2022 has inter-alia, considered’ & approved: Payment of 1st Interim Dividend of Rs.2/-per share of Rs.10 each (20%) for the financial year 2022- 2023. The 1st Interim Dividend, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose name appear on the register of Members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Thursday,25th August,2022 which is the Record date fixed for the purpose. The Interim Dividend shall be paid to shareholders on or before 11th September 2022."

Premco Global Ltd shares ended trading on Friday at ₹442.05 a share, down 2.97% from the previous close. The stock price soared from ₹5 a share on July 9th, 2002 to the current price level, which is an all-time high return of 8,741.00% and a multibagger return. The stock has dropped 2.85% over the past five years, and 11.84% during the past year. The stock has dropped 10.19% YTD so far in 2022. The stock price has declined 2.63% during the past six months. Although the stock has gained 36.02% over the past month, it has plummeted 4.52% during the past five trading sessions. On the BSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹567.00 on 07/10/2021 and a 52-week-low of ₹290.55 on 27/05/2022 which indicates that at the current price level the stock is trading 22.03% below the 52-week-high and 52.14% above the 52-week-low.