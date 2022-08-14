With an all-time high of 8,741%, this stock fixes record date for dividend

Premco Global Ltd shares ended trading on Friday at ₹442.05 a share, down 2.97% from the previous close. The stock price soared from ₹5 a share on July 9th, 2002 to the current price level, which is an all-time high return of 8,741.00% and a multibagger return. The stock has dropped 2.85% over the past five years, and 11.84% during the past year. The stock has dropped 10.19% YTD so far in 2022. The stock price has declined 2.63% during the past six months. Although the stock has gained 36.02% over the past month, it has plummeted 4.52% during the past five trading sessions. On the BSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹567.00 on 07/10/2021 and a 52-week-low of ₹290.55 on 27/05/2022 which indicates that at the current price level the stock is trading 22.03% below the 52-week-high and 52.14% above the 52-week-low.

