With an all-time high of 8,980%, this stock fixes record date for 200% dividend

Finolex Industries Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at ₹135.30 per share, down 0.59 per cent from the previous close. The stock price has risen from ₹1.49 as of 1st January 1999 to the current level of ₹135.30 as of 5 August, 3:30 pm IST, which results in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 8,980.54% in 23 years. The stock has dropped 20.71 per cent over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 34.76 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has dropped 26.23% over the past six months, and 2.63 per cent during the past month. At the present price, the stock is trading 44.66 per cent below its 52-week high and 8.24 per cent above its 52-week low on the NSE, where it reached a 52-week high of ₹244.50 on October 25, 2021, and a 52-week low of ₹125.00 on May 10, 2022, respectively.

