With an all-time high of 87,877%, this stock declares 50 Cr share buyback

The shares of Kama Holdings Ltd closed today at ₹13,636.50 apiece, down by 1.10% from the previous close of ₹13,788.05. The stock recorded a total volume of 689 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 3,032 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 39.55% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 27.41% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹14,600.00 on (13/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹14,600.00 on (13/09/2022). The stock price has risen from ₹15.50 as of 19th July 2002 to the current market price, logging in at an all-time high of 87,877.42%. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 75.00% and a public stake of 25.00%.