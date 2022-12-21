"Axis Bank is an example as to how well they have worked on their IT capabilities. The stock has been grinding for a long time, it has started to perform after a very long time. Valuation-wise, it is at the lowest level in top 5 banking stocks. So the rally in the stock should continue going forward. The existing investors can hold the stock for now. Meanwhile, new investors can enter on 5-6% correction," said A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.