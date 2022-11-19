With earnings season behind, markets may follow global cues

“The equity markets were trading close to their lifetime highs this week and we had expected some level of cautiousness coming in. While the domestic data has been encouraging, given that we are trading at high valuations, some of the news coming in from across the globe indicates consolidation at the current levels," said Sumit Chanda, CEO & founder of AI-based investment advisory platform, Jarvis Invest said. He expects short-term volatility, but given the recent India inflation data, the medium to long-term outlook is seen positive.