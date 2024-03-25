With elevated room rates, Q4 to be another strong quarter for hotel sector, says Emkay; adds Lemon Tree, IHCL, Chalet
Emkay Global Financial Services predicts a strong growth in hotel sector in Q4 and Q1 with rising average room rates due to MICE events. Lemon Tree and IHCL sign new contracts, while Chalet acquires a resort. Target prices adjusted. Positive revenue outlook. Maintain ADD on all stocks.
The hotel sector is expected to remain strong in Q4 and Q1, according to a recent research report by domestic brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services. This is based on the brokerage's channel checks, which indicate that average room rates (ARR) have improved year over year (YoY) due to demand from meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) events.
