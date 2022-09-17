With high promoter & FII holdings, this stock sets record date for bonus shares

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “With reference to our letter No. IILlSE/2022/200811 dated August 20, 2022 wherein, we had intimated that the Board has recommended to issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2, i.e. 1 (One) equity share of ₹10/- each for every 2 (Two) fully paid-up equity share of ₹10/- each held, subject to approval by the shareholders and any other regulatory approvals. Now we wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Monday, October 03, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the members, eligible for the issue of bonus equity shares of the Company."