With high promoter holding, this penny stock fixes record date for 1:2 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 06:14 PM IST
- Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is an IT-related small-cap firm with a market cap of Rs. 117.61 crore
Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is an IT-related small-cap firm with a market cap of Rs. 117.61 crore. The company develops web and mobile applications. The business services offered by the organization include end-to-end strategy and consultation, web application, mobile application, UI/UX consulting & design, business intelligence, and DevOps services. For the purpose of 1:2 bonus shares, the Board of Directors has announced the record date.