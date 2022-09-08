The shares of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd closed today at ₹52.00 apiece level, down by 0.76% from the previous close of ₹52.40. In the last 1 year, this penny stock has gained 60.99% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 14.54%. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.92% which is much higher than its peers such as Affle India, Coforge, Persistent Systems, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Mphasis and Tata Elxsi. In addition, the company's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 97.01 is much higher than that of its cited competitors, which may indicate that a stock is overvalued considering its market price in relation to its earnings.