With markets in disarray, international investors are stockpiling US dollars

The British pound recovered losses against the dollar after the Bank of England on Thursday raised its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point for the fifth consecutive time. Hedge funds and asset managers said they are still selling the pound against the dollar because the central bank isn’t raising rates quickly enough. They expect that inflation will become more embedded in the U.K. economy, slowing consumer spending. Inflation in the U.K. reached a 40-year high of 9% in April, compared with 8.3% that month in the U.S. The pound is down more than 11% against the dollar over the past year.

