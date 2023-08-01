Adani Group stocks rise 7.04% to ₹71,032 crore in July, total Mcap at ₹10.8 lakh crore2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:08 PM IST
The m-cap of the leading conglomerate rose from ₹10,09,075 crore on June 30 to ₹10,80,107 crore on July 31, according to a statement shared by the company.
The market capitalization (m-cap) of the Adani Group soared 7.04 per cent at ₹71,032 crore in July driven by robust quarterly performances from its entities, each contributing significantly to the overall increase in the market value. The m-cap of the leading conglomerate rose from ₹10,09,075 crore on June 30 to ₹10,80,107 crore on July 31, according to a statement shared by the company.
