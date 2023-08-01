The market capitalization (m-cap) of the Adani Group soared 7.04 per cent at ₹71,032 crore in July driven by robust quarterly performances from its entities, each contributing significantly to the overall increase in the market value. The m-cap of the leading conglomerate rose from ₹10,09,075 crore on June 30 to ₹10,80,107 crore on July 31, according to a statement shared by the company.

The group’s focus on growth and operational performance has been a key driver for the stocks in the past month. "There's no denying that the performance of Adani Group stocks has been good with Q1 results underscoring impressive growth so far. The allegations from the Hindenburg episode have been thoroughly dismissed by the market, and investors are shifting their attention to the improving valuations amid strong growth prospects for the group. The Q1 results not only reflects the rising growth but also improving operational efficiency of its companies," said a market strategist at a domestic brokerage house.

So far, four companies under the Adani Group have announced their April-June quarter results of current fiscal (Q1FY24). Let's take a look at the growth in m-cap of each of the entities under the ports-to-power conglomerate:

Adani Power, a key player in the power sector, saw a substantial uptick with a 9.39 per cent gain in its market cap. As of July 31, the company's market cap reached ₹1,05,410 crore, compared to ₹96,365 crore at the end of June.

Adani Enterprises gained 4.36 per cent in market cap to ₹2,84,111 crore on July 31, compared to ₹2,72,238 crore on June 30.

Adani Energy Solutions (Adani Transmission), previously as Adani Transmission, witnessed an impressive growth of 6.97 per cent in market cap, reaching ₹91,548 crore on July 31, compared to ₹85,586 crore on June 30.

Adani Wilmar, the group's joint venture with Wilmar International, saw a modest gain of 0.47 per cent in market cap. The company's market cap stood at ₹53,533 crore on July 31, compared to ₹53,280 crore on June 30.

Adani Green Energy, a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, emerged as one of the top performers within the group with a 15.58 per cent increase in market cap. The company's market cap soared to ₹1,73,182 crore on July 31, compared to ₹1,49,833 crore on June 30.

Adani Total Gas saw a steady growth of 1.39 per cent in market cap, reaching ₹72,994 crore on July 31, compared to ₹71,993 crore on June 30.

Adani Ports, a crucial player in India's port and logistics sector, witnessed a solid 5.22 per cent increase in market cap. The company's market cap reached ₹1,68,026 crore on July 31, compared to ₹1,59,688 crore on June 30.

Ambuja Cements, from the Adani Cements portfolio, recorded a robust 8.71 per cent growth in market cap. The company's market cap stood at ₹91,935 crore on July 31, compared to ₹84,568 crore on June 30.

ACC, another cement company under the group's portfolio, surged with an 11.26 per cent increase in market cap. The company's market cap reached ₹37,893 crore on July 31, compared to ₹34,058 crore on June 30.

NDTV, a media company, saw marginal gains of 0.61 per cent in market cap. The company's market cap reached ₹1,475 crore on July 31, compared to ₹1,466 crore on June 30.

