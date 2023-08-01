The group’s focus on growth and operational performance has been a key driver for the stocks in the past month. "There's no denying that the performance of Adani Group stocks has been good with Q1 results underscoring impressive growth so far. The allegations from the Hindenburg episode have been thoroughly dismissed by the market, and investors are shifting their attention to the improving valuations amid strong growth prospects for the group. The Q1 results not only reflects the rising growth but also improving operational efficiency of its companies," said a market strategist at a domestic brokerage house.