With Nifty breaching 14,900, analysts say support zone at 14,750-14800

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: "As the last week of trading in February begins, there are some negative signals and news. The rise in the US 10-year bond yield to reflects the markets' concern about a potential rise in inflation. The ultra-easy monetary policy along with the $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus proposed by the Biden administration may trigger inflation, which has been conspicuous by its absence for long. Back home, the escalation in covid cases in Maharashtra is emerging as a cause of concern. These concerns have impacted FPI flows to the market which, though positive, appears to be slowing down. Clear trends on these concerns have to be watched."