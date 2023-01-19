With Nifty target of 19,250, BNP Paribas retains cautious view on Indian equities2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 02:55 PM IST
- BNP Paribas has retained its cautious view on Indian equities
Global brokerage BNP Paribas has introduced its Nifty index target of 19,250 for March 2024 with overweight (OW) on Financials, IT and Telecom, while it remains underweight (UW) on Industrials and domestic consumption space (Staples, Discretionary/Retail and Auto).
