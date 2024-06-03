Markets
With political stability secured, no worry for the economy: IIFL’s Nirmal Jain
Ram Sahgal 5 min read 03 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
SummaryThe new government is expected to implement ambitious new laws, tax reforms, incentives, and strike trade agreements to further support manufacturing
Saturday’s exit polls predict that the ruling Bharatiya Janata party-led National Democratic Alliance will win at least 350 Lok Sabha seats in the just-concluded national election, making for a clear majority in Parliament that would allow for policy and fiscal continuity.
