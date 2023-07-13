TCS or HCL Tech for short-term after Q1FY24 results? Here is analysts' verdict

IT giants TCS and HCL Tech fell short of the Street's expectations for the first quarter earnings (Q1FY24). TCS saw the slowest start to a fiscal year since it went public in 2004. As Mint reported, before Q1FY24, TCS’s slowest growth at the start of the fiscal year was in the first quarter of 2008, when the global financial crisis sent banks into turmoil, eventually hurting IT services firms like TCS, which expanded its sequential revenue by 0.5 per cent.

HCL Tech's earnings failed to meet the expectations of the company as well as of the Street.

Commenting on the results, chief executive C. Vijayakumar said while Q1 is typically a soft quarter for the company with productivity benefits for a large number of contracts kicking in during the quarter, the performance has been “lower than our own expectations".

TCS Q1FY24 earnings: IT bellwether TCS reported a 16.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit. But on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, TCS' consolidated net profit was down 2.8 per cent.

The company's operating margin decreased from 24.5 per cent in Q4FY23 to 23.2 per cent in Q1FY24, a 130 basis point decline. It increased merely 0.1 per cent year over year.

HCL Tech Q1FY24 earnings: HCL Technologies reported a 7.65 per cent YoY rise in the April-June net profit at ₹3,534 crore. On a QoQ basis, the company's profit after tax (PAT) declined by 11.27 per cent.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped by 12.06 per cent to ₹26,296 crore in Q1FY24, as against ₹23,464 crore in Q1 of FY23. However, revenue dipped marginally by 1.2 per cent on a sequential basis. Revenues grew 6.3 per cent from a year earlier in constant currency (CC) terms.

TCS and HCL Tech share price: IT stocks have been under pressure for over a year now on concerns over demand slowdown in key markets in the US and Europe.

Shares of TCS have gained just about 8 per cent against a nearly 20 per cent gain in the shares of HCL Tech in the last one year. But both stocks have outperformed the BSE IT index which is just 7 per cent up in the period. Equity benchmark Sensex is up over 21 per cent in the last one year.

Shares of TCS hit their 52-week high of ₹3,575 on February 16, 2023. As of now, they are about 9 per cent down from their one-year peak. Shares of HCL Tech hit their 52-week high of ₹1,202.70 on July 5, 2023, and in just five sessions, it has come down about 8 per cent from that level.

TCS or HCL Tech - what to buy for the short term?

Both stocks may remain subdued in the short term but analysts appear to be favouring TCS for the short term. While they advise investors should trade IT stocks with caution in the short term, they are positive on the sector for the long term.

Siddharth Bhaisora, Investment Advisor at Wright Research underscored both TCS and HCL Tech have shown resilience in navigating the challenging global macroeconomic headwinds and recessionary trends, but their recent performances display contrasting trends.

"TCS has shown solid performance, meeting and even slightly surpassing estimates despite some margin pressure. Its total contract value of $10.2 billion bodes well for future revenues, while the commitment to investing in emerging technologies indicates an ambitious growth strategy," said Bhaisora.

"On the other hand, HCL Tech's recent performance shows some signs of struggle, with a decrease in net profit and EBITDA margins, and muted growth in what is usually a strong quarter for the sector. This suggests that the company is facing some challenges. However, the company's CEO is expecting an improvement in other verticals, and the firm has retained its revenue growth and operating margin guidance for FY24," Bhaisora said.

Given these performances, Bhaisora believes investors may want to hold onto or even increase their positions in TCS given its robust order book, and its focus on innovation and emergent technologies, which could potentially drive future growth.

As for HCL Tech, Bhaisora said it might be prudent for investors to exercise some caution in the near term, they should monitor the company's performance over the next few quarters due to some signs of struggle. However, the management's optimistic outlook and strategic emphasis on diverse verticals could bode well for the future, suggesting a potential upside.

Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at StoxBox prefers TCS to HCL Tech.

Mudaraddi is cautious with a positive bias for the overall IT sector, as he believes that most of the negatives are already priced in and the sector should start showing some green shoots in one-two quarters from hereon.

However, after the first quarter results of TCS and HCL Tech, he continues to prefer TCS due to the comparatively better set of financials.

"In the current tough operating environment, we believe that TCS has the right ingredients to navigate through these turbulent times including economies of scale, a larger and deeper client base and the ability to negotiate deals better due to its varied technological bandwidth. Though TCS may look relatively expensive compared to HCL Tech, we are of the view that the premium is justified given the strong visibility emanating from the larger deal pipeline and the leadership position in the IT services industry," Mudaraddi said.

Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory at Angel One pointed out that TCS' management predicted tech spending is going to remain strong, but there is some softening in the pipeline in the near term.

Singh said TCS shares have corrected seven times out of 12 in the last quarters, and the company is currently trading sideways, with critical support found around the ₹3,000 mark and resistance seen around the ₹3,500 level.

HCL Tech has been under selling pressure in recent days, with support identified around the ₹1,000 mark and resistance anticipated around the ₹1,160-1,170 zone, Singh said.

"Investors are encouraged to trade with caution as IT equities, in general, may experience volatility in the coming days," said Singh.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.