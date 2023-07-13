TCS or HCL Tech for short-term after Q1FY24 results? Here is analysts' verdict

"In the current tough operating environment, we believe that TCS has the right ingredients to navigate through these turbulent times including economies of scale, a larger and deeper client base and the ability to negotiate deals better due to its varied technological bandwidth. Though TCS may look relatively expensive compared to HCL Tech, we are of the view that the premium is justified given the strong visibility emanating from the larger deal pipeline and the leadership position in the IT services industry," Mudaraddi said.