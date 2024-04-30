General Elections 2024: With polls underway, will 'Sell in May and Go Away' adage apply this year? Experts answer
The adage ‘Sell in May and Go Away’ suggests that investors should sell their stock holdings in May and not return until the fall.
After 3 straight months of gains since February 2024 so far, investors are now pondering whether the 'Sell in May and Go Away' adage will be relevant this year with the 2024 general elections underway.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started