Wockhardt shares hit 52-week high, rally over 18%; here’s why
Wockhardt share price surged to a 52-week peak of ₹398.95 per share on the BSE on Monday.
Wockhardt's stocks surged to a 52-week peak of ₹398.95 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday following the pharmaceutical company's announcement of the successful conclusion of the phase 3 study for an antibiotic designed to treat pneumonia.
