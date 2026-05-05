Wockhardt shares surge over 12% to 9-month high as company swings to profit in Q4

Wockhardt, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology major, saw its shares surge sharply in Monday’s intraday session, December 1, rising 12.55% to reach a 9-month high of ₹1,604 apiece as investors cheered the company’s turnaround performance in the quarter ended March.

The company on Monday reported a net profit of ₹164 crore in Q4FY26 as against a net loss of ₹45 crore in the year-ago quarter, led by strong growth in revenue, which jumped to ₹965 crore. The higher revenue was supported by a strong revival in its biotech and emerging markets businesses.

Revenue from the India-branded business rose to ₹112 crore from ₹95 crore, while revenue from the emerging markets segment stood at ₹320 crore in Q4FY26, registering a growth of 124% compared with the previous year.

The overall biotech operations for the quarter came in at ₹252 crore, recording a growth of 126% over Q4FY25. On a full-year basis, biotech operations posted a 27% increase to ₹697 crore, fuelled by the emerging markets biotech segment, which grew 34% over FY25 amid accelerated business opportunities, strategic partnerships, and new deal acquisitions in key markets, as per the company's earnings report.

The company expects its India biotech operations to continue growing at a double-digit pace and remain poised for healthy expansion in the coming years. Going ahead, the planned launch of insulin analogues over the next few years represents a significant business opportunity.

Wockhardt said it is targeting global diabetes healthcare needs while advancing its leadership position in diabetes care.

For FY26, the company reported revenue growth of 11% over the previous year, with total revenue rising to ₹3,373 crore compared with ₹3,033 crore in FY25. EBITDA for FY26 increased 51% year-on-year to ₹630 crore, as against ₹418 crore in the previous year.

During FY26, the company recorded 15 filings, 13 approvals, and 23 launches in its international business. In biosimilars, it completed 11 filings and secured 16 approvals, while in the NCE segment, it made four filings and received one approval.

The company also received approval for EMROK O and EMROK injection in Uganda. Meanwhile, five novel antibiotics from Wockhardt have completed Phase 3 clinical trials, its earnings filing showed.

Also Read | Bain Capital sells nearly 1 pc stake in Emcure Pharma for ₹289 crore

Wockhardt share price trend After months of struggle, the shares resumed their upward march in April, ending the month with a 19% gain, while in the first two trading sessions of May, they have already advanced another 9%.

Between April 2023 and June 2025, the stock witnessed a one-way rally, climbing from ₹154 apiece to ₹1,714, translating into a massive gain of over 1,000%.

Along the way, it also touched a decade-high level of ₹1,868 apiece. In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered a stellar 234% return in 2024, while in the following year it ended with a muted gain of 2.6%.

Also Read | Organon acquisition gives Sun Pharma a biosimilars platform