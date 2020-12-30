Wockhardt shares surge today as UK approves Oxford covid vaccine

Shares of domestic pharma company Wockhardt today surged 8% to ₹550 after the UK government approved the AstraZeneca-Oxford University covid vaccine for emergency use. Shares of AstraZeneca Plc's Indian arm closed up 2.5% after rising as much as 5.1%.

The UK government has reserved one fill and finish production line at Wockhardt's UK facility for its exclusive use for 18 months in order to guarantee the supply of vaccines required to fight against COVID-19.

Last month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had inspected the Wockhardt’s fill finish production line in North Wales.

“Our agreement with Wockhardt is a significant milestone for the British life science industry and will help produce the vaccines this country needs," the British Prime Minister said.

Wockhardt had earlier said that it is in discussions with a number of global COVID-19 vaccine developers to offer drug substance as well as fill and finish manufacturing facilities to them.

"We are in discussions with a number of vaccine developers worldwide offering both drug substance, and fill and finish manufacturing, because most of the companies want drug substance as well as formulation product," Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala had said during a virtual media conference.

Wockhardt is offering such options as a contract manufacturing organisation activity or as distribution rights, depending on what they want, he added.

Currently, three COVID-19 vaccines candidates of Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer are under active consideration of India's drug regulator.

Wockhardt's shares are up 135% year to date, tracking a rally in pharma companies. The Nifty pharma index is one of the best performers this year, rising about 60%.

