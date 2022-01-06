Wockhardt board approves issuance of equity shares via rights issue

“The board of directors of the company (“Board") was held today i.e. on Thursday, 6th January, 2022 whereby the Board has, inter alia, considered and approved, subject to receipt of relevant approvals, if and as may be required, issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company for an amount not exceeding ₹1,000 crore," Wockhardt said in an exchange filing today.

