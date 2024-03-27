Wockhardt upper circuit: Wockhardt shares jump 5% after issuance of shares to Madhusudan Kela's company in ₹480-cr QIP
Wockhardt QIP: Share allotment committee of the pharma company allotted 6.25% of the total QIP shares to Madhusudan Kela's company Cohesion MK Best Ideas
Stock market today: Wockhardt shares witnessed strong buying interest in the early morning session on Wednesday. The pharma company declared closure of its QIP issue on Tuesday and allotted shares to the applicants of its QIP offer. The share allotment committee allotted 92,85,163 equity shares to the eligible QIBs, which includes ace investor Madhusudan Kela's company Cohesion MK Best Ideas and HDFC Mutual Fund veteran Prashant Jain's managed firm 3P India Equity.
