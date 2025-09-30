Wolfspeed shares jump over 50% on pre-market Wall Street session as chipmaker exits Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings

US-based semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed Inc. shares jumped more than 50% during the pre-market trading session on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, as the chipmaker successfully exited its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) announced that the chipmaker has exited its expedited restructuring process and is ready to mark the beginning of a new phase.

“Wolfspeed has emerged from its expedited restructuring process, marking the beginning of a new era,” said CEO Robert Feurle on Monday, reported the news agency Reuters.

Wolfspeed Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing wide-bandgap semiconductors using silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, aiming to make them more power-efficient for radio-frequency applications.

“We are well positioned to capture rising demand in end-markets, such as AI, EVs, industrial and energy, that are rapidly growing and recognising silicon carbide's potential,” the CEO said, according to the agency report.

Wolfspeed Share Price Trend Wolfspeed shares jumped over 50% during the pre-market session on Wall Street on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, after the CEO's comments on Monday, compared to $22.10 per share at the previous market close.

Even though the chipmaker's stock has lost over 65% over the last five years, the shares have jumped more than 127% on Wall Street in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Wolfspeed shares have given US stock market investors over 233% gains in 2025. The stock also witnessed a staggering gain of 1,613.18% in the last one-month period, while the shares traded 877.88% higher in the last five US market sessions.

Marketwatch data shows that the chipmaker's shares hit their 52-week high level at $22.10, while the 52-week low level stood at $0.39 per share. The stock closed at its year-high level after Monday's trading session.

The company's market capitalisation stood at $3.46 billion before the stock market opened on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

Wolfspeed bankruptcy The semiconductor chipmaker, Wolfspeed, filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2025 after the company faced economic uncertainties arising from changes in US trade policies and weak market demand.

Since June, the chipmaker has restructured and has been working to extend its debt maturities along with changes in its leadership structure. According to the agency report, Wolfspeed named industry veteran Van Issum as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The company also reportedly announced that it has reduced its overall debt by nearly 70% following the bankruptcy proceedings. A Chapter 11 bankruptcy is a type of bankruptcy process in the United States under which companies with large debt amounts are allowed to restructure their business and finances while being protected from creditors.

The company also cancelled all legacy shares in its bankruptcy restructuring, issuing just 1.3 million new shares to existing investors at a steep exchange ratio of less than 1% per old share, according to the agency report.

