Where are the women? Why India's trading floors remain a male domain

Alekh Yadav, head of investment products at Sanctum Wealth, who headed trading for four years, said in the open outcry method of the 1990s and early 2000s, men were considered “naturally suited for the role" of shouting out buy-and-sell orders on the BSE floor. “But as technology has advanced, the need for physical presence has disappeared, allowing more women to enter the space. Still, old traditions linger, keeping the gender ratio skewed."