The Indian stock market is morphing from a solo act into a duet as women rapidly expand their footprint in capital markets. According to the latest data from the National Stock Exchange (as of January 31), nearly 25% of individual investors in India is now a woman—a notable increase from 22.5% in FY23.
In a growing portion of India, nearly every third investor is now a woman
SummaryThe set of states with a female investor participation rate of at least 30% has now expanded to include Goa, Mizoram, Sikkim and Delhi. In fiscal year 2023, only Assam and Chandigarh were at these levels.
