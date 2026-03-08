In a growing portion of India, nearly every third investor is now a woman

The road ahead

The next phase of growth for women in the markets will depend less on mere access and more on building sustained confidence and engagement. Poddar said,“The next phase of growth will likely depend on confidence, engagement, and the broader investment ecosystem." She observed that many first-time women investors tend to approach markets with a longer-term perspective and a focus on financial stability. She suggested that financial institutions build on this by shifting the narrative toward goal-based investing frameworks, connecting equities with milestones such as retirement planning and financial independence.